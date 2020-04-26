Anna Coluzzi Segro

Anna M. Segro, 98, of St. Anne's Retirement Community, Columbia, formerly of Lancaster, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020 after a courageous battle with a long term illness. She was born in Lancaster and was the youngest child of the late Florido and Loretta (DiClementi) Coluzzi.
She was preceded in death in 1977 by her husband John D. Segro after 33 years of marriage. She was raised in St. Anthony of Padua Parish and following her marriage she was a long-time member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church.
Anna's family and extended family meant the world to her especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by a daughter, Dolores Segro Biedenkapp, of Lancaster, two granddaughters, Laura Segro and Kristin Segro, wife of Joseph Ciesielski, and great-grandsons, James and Julian Ciesielski. She is also survived by a daughter-in-law, Lynne Heidig Segro, of York, and many loved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a son, Dr. Eugene P. Segro, brothers, John and Bruno Coluzzi, and a sister, Angeline Coluzzi Stathopulos.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the caregivers at St. Anne's Retirement Community and Hospice & Community Care for the compassionate and loving care they provided for Anna over the many years she was in residence.
Anna will be laid to rest at St. Anthony's Cemetery. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made in Anna's memory to RLAEF PO Box 718 Red Lion, PA 17356 c/o Dr. Eugene Segro Memorial Scholarship or St. Anne's Retirement Community 3952 Columbia Ave., Columbia, PA 17512 c/o Development.
