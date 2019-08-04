Anna C. Waak, 91, of Lancaster, died Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy. She was the wife of John M. Waak. They were married on February 27, 1954.
Mrs. Waak, pronounced "Walk," retired from Millersville University, where she had worked in Housekeeping.
Born January 2, 1928, in Frackville, Schuylkill County, she was the daughter of Polish Immigrants, the late Isadore and Helen (Kudlati) Bernadyn.
Also surviving are two daughters; Barbara M., married to Joseph "Joe" Koehler, of Columbia and Patricia Waak, married to Tony Marine, of Oceanside, CA and one grandson; Devin Marine.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Christian Prayer Service from the Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home, 320 Blue Rock Road, Route 999, Millersville, PA 17551 on Saturday morning, August 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Friends may call at the Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home-Millersville on Saturday morning between 10:00-11:00 a.m. Final Commendation and Farewell will be held privately by the family in the Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, PA 17003. Kindly omit flowers. Memorial Remembrances can be made in her memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38015.
To submit an on-line condolence, visit: www.scheidfuneralhome.com 717-872-2266