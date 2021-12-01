Anna Bucklar Sciuchetti, 67, of Lancaster, went into the arms of the Lord on November 27, 2021. Born in Pottsville, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Julia (Kovich) Bucklar. She was the devoted wife of Larry L. Sciuchetti for over 39 years.
Anna and Larry met completely by chance while working for Bell Labs. Shortly after meeting, they knew they were inseparable. Not only were they partners and best friends, they also progressed through their spiritual journey together; finding their strength hope and guidance in the Lord. They were members of New Life Assembly of God in Lancaster.
People were drawn to Anna’s contagious smile and they would quickly learn that she was very loving and caring. Though she was diagnosed with degenerative multiple sclerosis, it never waivered her take-charge personality or her ability to attract others to her kind and generous nature.
Anna will be sorely missed by her loving husband Larry; a step son, Paul Sciuchetti, husband of Keun Mi of Bryn Mawr; grandchildren, Lauren and Joshua; siblings, Julie Fatula, wife of the late Peter Fatula, John Bucklar, husband of Liling, and Charles Bucklar, all of St. Clair, PA; nieces and nephews, Taryn and Justin Fatula; and her dedicated caregivers, Kathleen Kelly and Paulette Kuhns.
A service honoring Anna’s life will be held at 3 PM on Friday, December 3rd at the Bachman Snyder Funeral Home, 7 S. Decatur St. Strasburg, PA 17579. Guests are invited to attend a visitation from 2 PM until the time of the service. Memorial contributions may be made in Anna’s name to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, PO Box #91891, Washington, DC 20090 or the New Life Assembly of God, newlifelancaster.org/give
