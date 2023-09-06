Anna Belle Honafius, 90 years of age, entered eternity in heaven on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Pleasant View Communities in Manheim, PA. She was born in Manheim on January 5, 1933 to the late Norman and Ethel Keener Moyer. In addition to her parents, Anna Belle was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Harry Honafius; two brothers, Robert and Gerald Moyer; and brother-in-law, Lewis Slack.
She is survived by two step-sons, Norman, husband of Ginny Honafius, of Manheim, and Larry, husband of Jill Honafius, of Mountville; four step-grandchildren; two sisters Ethel Marie Slack and Nancy, wife of Ken Musser, both of Denver, PA; sisters-in-law Mary Moyer of Manheim and Joanne Moyer of Lititz, 12 nieces and nephews and many great and great-great-nieces and nephews.
Anna Belle was employed as a nurses' aide by Pleasant View Retirement Community for nearly 20 years and by the former Kimberly Quality Care in Lancaster where she provided in-home healthcare.
She will forever be remembered for her servant's heart and putting others before herself. She loved Jesus with all her heart and wanted others to know Him too!
A funeral service will be held on Saturday morning, September 9, 2023 at 10:00 AM at Hernley Mennonite Church, 746 Lebanon Road, Manheim, PA. Interment will follow in the adjoining cemetery. The family will receive guests during a public viewing at Hoffer Auditorium at Pleasant View, 544 North Penryn Road, Manheim on Friday afternoon from 2-3:30 PM and at the church on Saturday morning from 9:00 AM until the time of the service. Please omit flowers. If desired, contributions may be made in her memory to Bible2School, 1653 Lititz Pike #131, Lancaster, PA 17601. To express a condolence with the family or for additional information, visit: www.spencefuneralservices.com.
