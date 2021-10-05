Anna B. Stoltzfus, 16, of 224 Friends Rd., Nottingham, passed away Monday, October 4, 2021 at her home. She had been ill since birth. Born in Nottingham, she was the daughter of Isaac F. and Sadie Beiler Stoltzfus. Anna attended the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving in addition to her parents are: 3 sisters, Lizzie, Sylvia, and Rebecca Stoltzfus; 5 brothers; Jacob, Henry, John, Chester, and Samuel Stoltzfus; paternal grandparents, John and Anna Stoltzfus; maternal grandparents, John and Sylvia Beiler. She was preceded in death by grandmother, Lizzie Stoltzfus.
Funeral Services: 9 AM EST, Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at the late home with viewing there from the time of this notice until the service. Interment: Fairmount Cemetery, Quarryville, PA.
Furman's – Leola
