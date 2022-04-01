Anna B. (Rutt) Zimmerman, 90, of Fleetwood, passed away on March 30, 2022 in her residence. Born in Ephrata, she was the daughter of the late John N. and Lydia M. (Burkholder) Rutt. She was the loving wife of the late Irvin N. Zimmerman, with whom she married on March 20, 1954 and shared sixty years of marriage until the time of his passing on June 16, 2014.
She was a member of Walnuttown Mennonite Church in Fleetwood.
Anna is survived by her children; Leonard R. Zimmerman of Denver, Eli Clair husband of Barbara S. (Seibel) Zimmerman of Fleetwood, Irvin N., Jr. husband of Janelle K. (Weaver) Zimmerman of Ephrata and RoseAnn R. wife of Lloyd R. Blyer of Choteau, MT, thirteen grandchildren and twenty-five great-grandchildren. Also surviving are siblings; Elam B. widower of Joann M. Rutt of Ephrata, Leah B. wife of Clair S. Zimmerman of Ephrata, Luella B. wife of Glenn M. Zimmerman of Lebanon, Francis B. wife of Phares Z. Musser of Newmanstown and Marlene B. widow of Marlin L. Martin of Schaefferstown and a foster brother; W. Leonard Litzenberger of Ephrata.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she is predeceased by three infant children; Wilbur R. Zimmerman, Clifford R. Zimmerman and Dorcas R. Zimmerman and siblings; Irvin B. husband of Mary E. (Hursh) Rutt, Alverta B. wife of John W. Burkholder and Earl B. Rutt.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 4, 2022 at 10:00 AM at Bowmansville Mennonite Church, 913 Oaklyn Drive, Narvon, PA 17555 with Bishop Leon Zimmerman officiating. Interment will be held in the adjoining church cemetery. A viewing will be held on Sunday, April 3, 2022 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM and from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Fairmount Homes Farm Crest Chapel, 333 Wheat Ride Drive, Ephrata, PA 17522.
Kindly omit flowers.
Eckenroth Home for Funerals in Terre Hill, PA is entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
