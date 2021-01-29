Anna B. Reuter

Anna (Ann) B. Reuter, 94, of Mount Joy, passed away on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at Hospice and Community Care, Mount Joy. Born in Marietta, she was the daughter of the late Lester C. and Elsie (Campbell) Buchanan. Anna was the wife of the late Charles Reuter who passed away on October 18, 2000 after 52 years of marriage.
Anna was a graduate of the Lancaster Business School. During her professional career she worked for Donegal Mutual Insurance Company, the former SICO Company, and the Office of District Justice William Reuter in Mount Joy. Anna was a member of St. Mark's United Methodist Church for 50 years where she participated in weekly Bible study and sang in the choir and community chorus. She deeply valued her family and never missed the events in the lives of her great-grandchildren.
She was a voracious reader who enjoyed knitting, crocheting, singing, and creating her own recipes.
Anna is survived by two daughters, Donna Fackler of Hornell, NY, and Connie Kirchner, wife of Thomas of Mount Joy; four grandchildren, Lisa Lees, wife of Gregory, Eric Fackler, husband of Petra, Erin Davis wife of Lyle, and Joshua Kirchner, husband of Kristina; nine great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Delores Buchanan. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Brenda Greiner, and two brothers.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 37 East Main Street, Mount Joy, PA 17552. To send an online condolence, please visit: www.sheetzfuneralhome.com