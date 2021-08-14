Anna B. Morris

Anna Boyd Morris, formerly of Peach Bottom, PA died August 12, 2021. She was the wife of William Howard Morris. She was a retired secretary and after retirement she worked with Translational Medicine Group, PC of North Bethesda, MD, Ann L. Johnson LLC, and Integrative Medicine Consults, LLC, Georgetown, PA.
She was born in Peach Bottom on July 26, 1942, a daughter of the late Lewis Smith and Cora Flahart Boyd.
Anna leaves behind two daughters, Melanie A. married to Mark A. Mellinger, Sr. of Peach Bottom, Nancy Mae married to Paul Allison III of Oxford. Also surviving are grandchildren, Jaime Neff of Peach Bottom, Jeremiah Wilson and his wife Jessica of Bel Air, MD, William Lewis Morris, Jr. of Nottingham, and Kaitlyn Devon Morris of Drumore; great-grandchildren, Makayla, Maddison, Noah, Macenzie, Kassidy, Gaven, Blaine, Cayden and one baby girl on the way; two great-great-grandchildren, Ayva and Carter; and a sister, Frieda M. wife of Lawrence J. Reiter of New Providence.
She was preceded in death by a son, William Lewis "Runt" Morris, Sr.; a grandson, Joshua Robert Lynch; and a great-grandson, Baby Boy Wilson.
She enjoyed gardening, crocheting, sewing, crafts, reading, and spending time with her family and dog, Daisy Mae.
Funeral services will be held at Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, 144 East State Street, Quarryville, PA on Monday, August 16, 2021 at 11:00AM with Pastor R. Blake Deibler officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Zion United Methodist Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 10:00AM until the time of service.
Kindly omit flowers. Contributions may be made in Anna's memory to a charity of one's choice. reynoldsandshivery.com
