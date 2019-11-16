Anna Arlene Reiff, 83, of Fairmount Homes, formerly of Leola, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. Born in Leola, she was the daughter of the late David and Lizzie Witmer Horst. She was the loving wife of Paul G. Reiff. They observed 61 years of marriage in April.
Mrs. Reiff was a sorter for the Blue Ball lingerie factory. A member of the Groffdale (Brick) Mennonite Church, she enjoyed cats; going to the mountains; and the Women's Bible study.
She will be lovingly missed by: her husband; and several nieces and nephews and extended family. Her siblings: Mildred High, Marvin Horst, Irene Horst, Florence Stauffer and Minerva Horst preceded her in death.
Funeral Services: 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at the Groffdale (Brick) Mennonite Church, 168 N. Groffdale Road, Leola. Viewings: Thursday 6 p.m –8 p.m. and 9 a.m –10 a.m. Friday all at the church. Interment: the adjoining cemetery.
The family wishes to extend special thanks to the staff at Fairmount for their care. Furman's – Leola