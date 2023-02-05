Ann Steen, 94, of Denver, Pennsylvania, was surrounded by her loved ones as she passed away on January 29th, 2023, at Ephrata Manor. She was the wife of the late Willy Steen. Born in Brooklyn, New York, she was the daughter of the late Arthur H. and Harriet (Ringen) Olsen.
A dynamic woman of faith, Ann was a tireless example of selflessness and kindness. For over twenty-one years she was an active member of the Reformed Presbyterian Church in Ephrata, PA and she participated in many prayer groups and Bible studies.
Ann was also a lifelong and well-known artist and found her passion in Porcelain painting. She was a long-term member of the Reading Guild of Artists and she always looked forward to taking annual classes from world-renowned artists at Casanovia College. Her art has sold nationally and internationally.
Ann enjoyed celebrating her Norwegian heritage and was a proud and founding member of the Sons of Norway for nearly thirty years.
She is predeceased by her son, Douglas Steen of Denver, PA. Surviving are two daughters, Susan, wife of Mark Mosser, Denver, PA and Laurie wife of Kris Rogers, Alexandria, VA; sister, Nancy Nielsen, Greer, SC; Five grandchildren, Andrea Bearinger, Adam Nichol, Samuel Rogers, Hannah Davis, Joel Rogers, Three great-grandchildren, Emily Bearinger, Lucas Bearinger, and Anna Nichol.
Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 10:00 AM at Reformed Presbyterian Church in Ephrata, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation, www.macular.org. MARK J HUMMEL Funeral Home, Lower Alsace Twp., Reading has charge of funeral arrangements.