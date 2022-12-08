Ann Slaymaker O'Reilly of Essex, Connecticut, died December 3, 2022 at the age of 97. She was born November 13, 1925 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.
She graduated from Westover School and attended Bennington College but left to marry Robert B. O'Reilly in 1948. They lived for over 50 years in Southport, CT. After Bob's death in 1997, Ann moved to Essex Meadows in Essex, CT. At Essex Meadows she met Hugh Lusk, who became an important and meaningful part of her life until his death in 2016.
Her memorial service is to be held at First Congregational Church of Old Lyme, CT on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at 11:30 AM.
She is survived by her daughter, Martha Alexander and husband Jim Alexander, of New Haven, CT; her son, Robert B. O'Reilly, Jr. and wife Pat O'Reilly, of Hillsborough, NC; and her grandchildren Beatrice Alexander and Evan O'Reilly. She will be remembered by her many friends for her joie de vivre, sense of humor, and her volunteer work to help the elderly and in the Bridgeport public school system. Arrangements are in the care of the Robinson, Wright & Weymer Funeral Home, Centerbrook, Connecticut.
