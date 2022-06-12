Ann Short Wilson Jan. 29, 1934 June 7, 2022 Loved her family and ALL of God's people

Ann was born in Beebe Hospital, grew up in Georgetown, DE and died in Lancaster, PA.
She is survived by her spouse, Bob, her children, John, Sam (Robert), Ed (Carol and Jessica (Doug); her grandchildren, Jacob, Tim, Carli, Megan, Nick and Pierce; great grandchildren; and an abundance of nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her son, Bert Wilson; her parents, Alden and Doris Messick Short, and all of her siblings, Sara Stevenson (William), Robert Short (Carla), Iva Booth (Fritz) and Edna Marvel (Stan).
There will be a celebration in July at Grandview Church in Lancaster. Instead of sending flowers, please consider a gift to her favorite charity, Heifer International.
A living tribute »