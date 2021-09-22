Ann S. Silverstein, 92, of Lancaster, passed away on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Moravian Manor, Lititz, PA. She was the daughter of the late Samuel and Shirley (Selfon) Edelson. Ann was the beloved wife of the late Dr. David Silverstein for 57 years.
Ann worked as the office manager at her late husband and son's practice, Dr. David J. Silverstein and Associates, for 20 years. She also worked there in other capacities into her 90's until the pandemic.
Ann was a lifetime member of Temple Shaarai Shomayim. She graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School as the top woman in her class and attended Hood College. As a young woman, she loved acting and performed locally in several plays. While putting her husband through medical school, she worked at their restaurant, "The Royal House", raising 3 young children on her own. She was a fantastic cook and made a cheesecake people came from far and wide to eat.
Ann's lifelong passion was Duplicate Bridge where she earned a Diamond Life Master, winning many sectional and regional events. Ann was a Docent at Wheatland Foundation, a member of the Jewish Community Center, and an association member of American Contract Bridge League. She and her husband spent many winters in Boca Raton, Florida, a place that they both loved. She also loved horses and travelled all over the east coast watching their thoroughbred horses race at several tracks. Her lifelong interests included traveling around the world with her husband, reading and going to shows on Broadway and locally. She was a member of her neighborhood book club and loved the fact they always called on her last for her opinion (where she always had one).
Ann is survived by sons, Dr. Bruce Silverstein, husband of Carole, of Lancaster; Dr. Scott Silverstein, husband of Nancy, of Lancaster; and daughter Paula Silverstein, Esquire, wife of Bernard Ilkhanoff, Esquire, of Lititz; Paula and Bernard's children, Sydnie, Justin, Benjamin and Sophia; Scott's children, Zachary and Samuel; step grandson Dr. Stephen Gold, husband of Jennifer, of Lancaster; step granddaughter, Gale Gold Nichols of Bloomington, Indiana; and step great-grandchildren, Adam, Evan, Olivia, and Riley.
Funeral Services will be held at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr., Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543 on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at 1 PM with Rabbi Jack Paskoff officiating. A visitation with the family will occur between 11:30 AM to 1 PM prior to the service. Interment will follow at Beth El Cemetery. The family has asked that all who attend wear a mask.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in memory of Ann Silverstein to the Humane League of Lancaster, 2195 Lincoln Hwy. E., Lancaster, PA 17602, Shaarai Shomayim, 75 E. James St., Lancaster, PA 17602, Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute c/o The Dr. David and Ann Silverstein Fund. Donations can be payable to Lancaster General Health Foundation, 2110 Harrisburg Pike, Suite 205, Lancaster, PA 17601 or online lghealth.org/makeagift. Please indicate for Ann Silverstein.
Shiva will be held at the home of Paula Silverstein and Bernard Ilkhanoff on Monday, September 27th from 7:00 PM until 9:00 PM.
A livestream of the 1 PM funeral service will be available on Ann's obituary page as well as where you can leave online condolences at: SnyderFuneralHome.com