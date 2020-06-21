Ann S. Probst, 91, formerly of Radcliff Road, Willow Street, passed away at Oak Leaf Manor South on Saturday, June 13, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy C. Probst, in 1998.
Born in Lancaster, she was one of five daughters to the late Harold E. and Malinda Shaub Smith. Her surviving sisters are, Catharine Dunn, Helen Duncan, Barbara Rightmire and Martha Sperandio.
Ann was a graduate of J. P. McCaskey High School and Lancaster Business College. She had been employed as a secretary at P.W.P. (PPL); May, Grove & Stork, Attorneys; and Schick Inc. (over 20 years) and in the Probst Family Auction Business.
She was a member of Willow Street U.C.C. and A.A.R.P.
In addition to her sisters, Ann is survived by one son, Eric R. Probst, husband of Donna (Drum) of Willow Street, one daughter, Amy L., wife of Eric Feilmeier of New Providence; six grandchildren: Colin Probst, husband of Cortney (Hemperly), Rachel, wife of Andrew Enck, Dylan Probst, D Haley Probst, Kayla Feilmeier and Kasey Feilmeier; and her great-granddaughter Sawyer Alice Probst.
There will be no public viewing. Private graveside services will take place in Conestoga Memorial Park. If desired, memorial contributions may be mailed to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.
