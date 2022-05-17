Ann S. Evans, 81, of Conestoga, passed away on Sunday, May 15, 2022. She was the wife of John J. Evans, Jr. with whom she would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on June 18, 2022. She was born in Lancaster, daughter of the late Aaron and Grace B. Sensenig King.
She was a machine operator, having worked for Singing Needles, Leola and also worked for Schick, Inc. and Buckwalter Deli at Root's Market. Ann attended Bible Evangelical Methodist Church, New Danville. She loved purple and owned a purple Corvette, enjoyed working outside, riding motorcycles, and going on trips.
Surviving in addition to her husband, one daughter: Debra A. (Dale E.) Getz, Akron. Two grandchildren: Matthew (Kendell) Bartholomew and Morgan Bartholomew. Two great-grandchildren: Summer and Blake Bartholomew. One step-grandson: Landon E. Getz, Leola. One sister: Geraldine (Charles) Sheffield, New Holland. Other family members: John Paul and Tommy Linebaugh, York County. She is preceded in death by one sister: Phyllis Kurtz.
The Graveside Service and Interment will be held at Zeltenreich Cemetery, 752 Hollander Road, New Holland on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 2:00 P.M. Arrangements by Workman Funeral Homes, Inc. Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
