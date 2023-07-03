Ann Pinsker, 76, formerly of Lancaster, passed away in Fort Lauderdale, FL on July 1, 2023. She was born in Philadelphia, PA, daughter of the late Albert and Edith Getson, who were well known kosher caterers in the region. She grew up in Atlantic City, NJ and graduated from Temple University.
She was married for more than 50 years to the late Sanford Pinsker, a professor at Franklin & Marshall College. For more than two decades, she was a popular social studies teacher in the School District of Lancaster and helped launch the IB program at J.P. McCaskey High School. She was a longtime coach for the highly successful mock trial and speech & debate teams. Ann also edited many of her husband's books and co-authored "Understanding the Catcher in the Rye: A Student Casebook." Ann was renowned for her cooking talents and holiday parties and ran her own catering and "cookiegram" business. Most recently, she was treasurer of the Plaza South condo association.
Surviving are two children: Matthew (Rachel) Pinsker, of Mechanicsburg, and Beth Pinsker, of Brooklyn, NY; and four beloved grandchildren (Gabe, Aiden, Eli, Abigail).
Funeral services will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 6, 2023 at Goldstein's Funeral Home at 6410 N. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA. Interment will take place at Montefiore Cemetery at 600 Church Road, Jenkintown, PA with luncheon to follow. The family will sit shiva in memory of Ann Pinsker on Friday, July 7, 2023 at the home of Matthew and Rachel Pinsker from 4pm to 7pm.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to World Central Kitchen (In Memory of Ann Pinsker, with notification to pinsker@msn.com).