Ann Marie Wendel, 85, of Lancaster passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 5, 2021, at Hospice & Community Care in Mount Joy. Born in York, PA, Ann was the daughter of the late Joseph M. and Mary A. (Baker) Schmalhofer. She was the wife of the late Arthur H. Wendel who passed away in 1973.
Ann is survived by her two daughters, Bonnie A. Yingst wife of Dale of Harrisburg, Betsy L. Wendel companion of Tom Kelsch of Glen Mills, PA and her son, David A. Wendel, husband of Carmen of Lancaster. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Emma Yingst, Anna Yingst, Grant Yingst and Jayce Wendel, brother, Paul T. Schmalhofer of Henderson, NV and an aunt, Sister Bernadine Schmalhofer M.S.B.T. and a host of extended family. Ann was preceded in death by her brothers, Joseph F. Schmalhofer and Rev. John D. Schmalhofer.
Ann graduated from Lancaster Catholic High School in 1954. She worked as a clerk typist for Armstrong, some other companies and lastly, the Department of Public Welfare in Lancaster where she provided 32 years of faithful service. Ann loved spending time in her kitchen creating and preparing delicious meals and treats for her family. Ann’s culinary skills were on full display during the holidays to everyone’s delight. An avid reader, Ann could often be found getting caught up on the local news, reading magazines i.e., Time, Psychology Today and anything related to cooking. As a night owl, one of Ann’s favorite pleasures was watching the Tonight Show with Jay Leno. Ann was always quick to recite a Leno joke to her family. Ann loved to travel whether it on a cruise to an exotic island or the shores of Alaska, Ann had an adventurous spirit. One of Ann’s favorite passions was fitness. Ann could often be seen walking briskly through her neighborhood with headphones listening to her favorite tunes or at Golds Gym taking Zumba classes into her 70’s. Ann’s sneakers were always placed at the front door at the ready and were a constant reminder of her healthy and active lifestyle. Ann was one of a kind and will be missed dearly by her children, brother, and friends.
On Thursday, December 16 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 440 St. Joseph St., Lancaster, PA 17603, family and friends will be received from 10 AM to 11 AM. The Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 AM. After Mass, interment will be in St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ann’s memory may be made to Lancaster Catholic High School, 650 Juliette Ave., Lancaster, PA 17601 or Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604, Attn: Extended Stay Care Fund. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com