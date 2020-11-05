Ann Marie Miller, 81, of Lititz, passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at UPMC Lititz. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late John R. and Erma R. (Lamping) Dengler. Ann was the loving wife of the late Charles L. Miller, Sr., and they shared 59 years of marriage at the time of his passing in 2016.
Ann graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School and later attended Nursing School and became an LPN. She worked as a Nurse in the Medical Department at the Lancaster County Prison, from where she retired in 1995 after 12 years of service. After retiring, she and her husband purchased an RV, traveling back and forth to Florida and Arizona, and were members of the Holiday Ramblers Club. An avid NASCAR fan, she enjoyed attending the races. She was a volunteer with the Brickerville Ambulance and the Ladies Auxiliary for more than 20 years. She taught CPR with the American Red Cross and the American Heart Association. Ann was a former member of American Legion Post 56 in Lititz and Post 963 in Ulysses, Potter County, PA.
Surviving are her children, CherylAnn Felger of Glenn Heights, TX, and Charles L. Miller, Jr. and his wife Diane of Lititz. Also surviving are 6 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; a son-in-law, Tony Johnston of NC; and a sister, Peggy Lilley and her husband Charles of OK. Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughters, Bonnie Lynn Johnston and Karen Marie Eberhart, and her brother, Robert Dengler.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543, where the family will receive guests from 1PM - 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ann Miller's memory may be offered to the Alzheimer's Assoc. at alz.org/pa, or to the American Cancer Society at donate3.cancer.org. For online condolences visit SnyderFuneralHome