Ann M. Grube

Ann Murray Grube, 50, of North Aurora, and formerly of Lancaster, PA passed away Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family, following a courageous battle with ALS. She was born May 30,1969 in Louisville, KY the daughter of Timothy Nicholas and Rita Ann (Smith) Herr. She was united in marriage to Kyle Grube April 26, 1997 in Pittsburgh, PA.
She is survived by her loving husband, Kyle; three children, Murray, Hayden and Carolyn Grube; her father, Timothy Herr; and one brother, Greg (Mary Sylvester) Herr.
She is preceded in death by her mother Rita Herr.
A visitation will be held at Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543 on Monday, November 18, 2019 from 6PM–8PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11AM, Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 601 E. Delp Rd., Lancaster, PA 17601. Interment will follow at Neffsville Church of the Brethren Cemetery, Lancaster.
In Ann's memory memorial contributions may be directed to the Team Gleason Foundation https://teamgleason.org/
To send a condolence, please visite Ann's memorial page at: SnyderFuneralHome.com