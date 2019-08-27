Ann M. Fisher, 85, of Mine Road, Paradise, PA died Saturday, August 24, 2019 at her residence.
She was the wife of the late Jack E. Fisher who died November 11, 2018.
Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Ira V. and Anna Hatfield Lefever.
A homemaker, Ann enjoyed playing bingo, going to casinos and was an avid NASCAR fan.
Surviving her are 4 children, Deborah J. (Terry) Harnish of Lancaster, Jacqueline S. (Daniel) Kramer of Strasburg, Alan E. (Paula Hetrick) Oswald of Georgetown, Connie E. (George E.) Stevenson of Lancaster; 8 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a daughter Brenda Fisher Sensenig; a grandchild; a great-grandchild; a brother; and 4 sisters.
Funeral services will be held at Reynolds Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 144 East State Street, Quarryville, PA on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 7:00PM with Pastor Dwight Lefever officiating. A viewing will be held from 6:00PM until the time of service. Interment will be private.
Contributions may be made in Ann's memory to the American Heart Association, 610 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603 or to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.
To send a note of condolence, please visit our website at reynoldsfuneralhome.net.