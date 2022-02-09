Ann M. Boyd, 83, passed away at her Lancaster residence on Monday, February 7, 2022. Born in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late W. Elmer and Ann M. (Miller) Moeller. Her husband of 46 years, Lawrence D. Boyd, died in 2004.
A graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School in 1956, Ann earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Early Childhood Education from Millersville State Teachers College in 1971. She worked as a substitute teacher for various Lancaster County school districts. Later in life she enjoyed volunteering and directing at the Funsteps Child Development Center in Leola.
Ann was devoted to her family and was a wonderful homemaker. She dearly loved and cared for her family, her pets and her horses. She enjoyed traveling to horseshow competitions, running the horse farm, and vacationing in FL. Ann was a member of the American Saddlebred Horse Association, the USA Equestrian Federation, and the American Hackney Association. She was of the Catholic Faith.
Surviving Ann are her daughters, Dr. Victoria Boyd of Jacksonville, FL, and Lori Boyd Van Gorden of Lancaster; 4 grandsons, Brett William Van Gorden, Matthew Boyd Van Gorden, Justin Lawrence Kyle, and Luke William Kyle; her great-grandson Kason Kyle; and her companion of many years, Richard Roland of Conestoga, and his family.
A Viewing will take place from 10 to 11 AM, followed by the funeral at 11 AM, on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Interment will be in St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to ProMedica Hospice, 3417-C Concord Road, York, PA 17402.
