Ann L. Taylor, 92, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 14, 2021, at Hospice of Mount Joy. Born in Allentown, PA in 1928, Ann and her family moved to Lancaster in 1959.
Ann was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was predeceased by her husband of 55 years, Richard N. Taylor. She is survived by her son, John D. Taylor (Leslie), Akron, PA; daughter, Jane A. Pelland (widow of Paul S. Pelland), Mt. Pleasant, SC; grandsons, Michael P. Pelland, Newport, RI, Andrew T. Pelland , Mt. Pleasant, SC; great-granddaughter, Sophie E. Pelland, Mt. Pleasant, SC; step great-grandsons, Dante Brown and Gavin Quinton, Los Angeles, CA; a sister, Betty Jane Smith, New Tripoli, PA, and a niece, Suzanne L. Smith-Barnes (William), Bethlehem, PA.
An avid historian, Ann enjoyed her 20 years as manager of Rock Ford Plantation and later as a tour guide for the Wrightsville Mansion. She was a member of The Colonial Williamsburg Foundation. Later, she joined the sales force at Doneckers of Ephrata. Ann was a longstanding member of the Ephrata Women's Club and served as President. In November, she was recognized for 51 years of service as a judge of elections in Manheim Township.
Ann's family will remember her as an inspiration to love reading and become lifelong learners.
She was a member of the Lutheran Church of the Holy Trinity, Lancaster, PA.
A celebration of Ann's life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Lutheran Church of the Holy Trinity, 167 East Main Street, Ephrata, PA, 17522, Lancaster, PA or Rock Ford Foundation, 881 Rockford Road, Lancaster, PA 1760 or Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA, 17604.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.