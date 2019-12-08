Ann L. Smedley, 63, of Marietta, passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Penn State Hershey Medical Center. Born in Columbia, she was the daughter of the late Richard D. Smedley, Sr. and Jean (Manley) Smedley.
Ann was a graduate of Donegal High School class of 1974. She was an Administrative Assistant at Merakey Allegheny Valley School in Hummelstown. Ann was a member of the Pioneer Fire Company #1 Marietta, PA and the Marietta Lions Club where she was a past president. She loved trips to Myrtle Beach and most of all spending time with her family.
Ann is survived by two sons, Wesley S. and Benjamen L. McClenaghan both of Marietta; two brothers, Richard D. Smedley, Jr., husband of Carol (Greider) of Dallas, GA and Mark F. Smedley, husband of Debra (Spanbauer) of California, MD; two nieces; and two nephews.
A memorial service honoring Ann's life will be held at the Marietta Community Chapel, 1125 River Rd., Marietta on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 11 AM. Family and friends will be received at the church before the service from 9:30 AM to 11 AM. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pioneer Fire Company #1 Marietta, PA, 200 N Waterford Ave, Marietta, PA 17547. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
