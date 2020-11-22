Ann L. (Horack) Spinella, 72, of East Hempfield Township, passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Rose City Rehabilitation Center. Born in Palmerton, Ann was the daughter of the late Veronica (Huber) Horack and Gustav Horack, Jr.
She was the wife of Joseph C. Spinella, who passed away July 11, 2015. In addition to her husband and her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brothers, William, Gustav, and Henry.
One of her passions was spending time on her boat with her husband, Joe. They spent over 30 years cruising the North East River in Maryland and the Chesapeake Bay.
Ann was a very caring person who liked to help others. Relay for Life was an important event that she took part in for many years. Ann also organized a local Knit Club that made scarves for Cancer patients as well as hats for newborns. Bringing joy to others was important to her.
Some other favorite pastimes were trips to Maine, knitting, crocheting, week(s) at the beach with friends, going on various drives, baking, creating different types of crafts, Christmas, cracking crabs, and spending time with her close family and friends. She will be missed.
A private memorial service will be held at Conestoga Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Relay for Life, www.cancer.org.
