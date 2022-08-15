Ann L. Graeff, 63, of Lititz passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. Born on August 3rd, 1959 in Olean, NY. She was the daughter of Sharon Goodman Hemphill of Shinglehouse, PA and the late William Hemphill. She was the loving wife of Donald E. "Don" Graeff, and they would have celebrated their 32nd wedding anniversary this December. She is preceded in death by her first husband, the late Timothy L. Rumsey who passed in 1989. Ann graduated from St. James Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in Hornell, NY. She began her nursing journey at Charles Cole Memorial Hospital in Labor and Delivery, located in Coudersport, PA. She then moved to Lancaster with Don, where she worked at Ephrata Community Hospital in the OR, and then retired from UPMC Labor and Delivery, in Lititz. Ann dedicated her life to caring for others, as she was a registered nurse for forty years. Ann attended the Lititz United Methodist Church and was a member of the Lancaster OES. She enjoyed reading and doing sudoku puzzles, but her greatest joy was spending time with her family. The light of her life were her children, but her favorite title was "Nana." Her most treasured possessions were her 5 grandchildren: Timmy, Sam, Owen, Jaxson and Chinasa.
Surviving in addition to her husband and mother are four children: Luke Rumsey, Lane wife of Anderson Anaekwe, Timothy husband of Racheal Rumsey and Dana wife of Derek Dejesus, five grandchildren, a sister, Elaine wife of Daniel Austin, two brothers, John Hemphill, Thomas husband of Danielle Hemphill and mother-in-law, Miriam A. Graeff, along with a large extended family. She was preceded in death by two sons, Adam Thomas Rumsey and Kevin Michael Graeff.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Ann's Funeral Service at the Buch Funeral Home, 216 South Broad Street, Lititz on Friday, August 19, 2022 at 2:00 PM. There will be a viewing at the funeral home on Friday afternoon from 1:00 PM until the time of service. Interment will be private in Witness Park, Lititz. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Ann's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com