Ann L. Bushong

Heaven became a lovelier place when Ann Louise Bushong entered its pearly gates on November 9, 2022 after a lengthy decline in health.
She was born on May 16, 1943 at the old St. Joseph Hospital, the daughter of Janet Lillian Warfel (Falk) and Edward G. Falk. She graduated from J. P. McCaskey High School in the Class of 1961.
One of Ann's most endearing qualities was her great generosity. Although she never had much money she would give the shirt off her back to anyone in need. She had no children of her own, but she loved and cherished those of her friends, by babysitting and entertaining them with many fun sleepovers.
Ann was a great animal lover and was known as the cat lady of her street. She took in animals discarded by others for their bad behavior. Her front porch was full of igloo houses and straw for those that were naughty in the house. Fresh food and water was always plentiful on her porch for all the strays, many of which became her own. She even adopted Snoopy the squirrel and Duffy the skunk.
One example of her stubbornness was that she never learned to drive, so her many good loyal friends drove her to work for many years.
Ann not being an intellectual had a lot of horse sense. She loved her soap operas and reality shows, and if someone needed to know about a celebrity she would have the answer. She had a keen sense of style and loved decorating her home.
Ann is survived by her sister J. Lucinda Santiago and husband Jose, her niece Logan B. Santiago, and her brother Paul W. Kaseman, Jr. and last but not least her beloved dancing doggie, Freddie Astaire.
Preceding Ann in death was her father, Edward G. Falk, her mother, Janet L. Kaseman, step-father Paul W. Kaseman, Sr. and baby sister Sandra Falk.
Ann and her family express great gratitude to her many caregivers, Nancy, her loving brother Paul Jr., her sister Lucinda, Geriatric Medicine and Hospice.
A private celebration will be held for Ann's many friends to share fun reminiscences at a later date.
How very much you will be missed, Ann! Bon Voyage! To leave an online condolence please visit: www.717cremate.com
A living tribute »