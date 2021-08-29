Ann K. (Brown) Ricketts, 74, of Lancaster, PA, passed away Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at home, after a battle with cancer. Born in Lancaster, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late Jean (Van Riette) and Everett Brown, and the beloved wife to the late Boyd "Sam" Ricketts.
Ann worked in logistics and was a member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church. Ann was a member of American Legion Post 34, Lancaster. Ann was a talented writer and enjoyed puzzles and crosswords. She also enjoyed karaoke evenings with friends. Most of all she cherished spending time with her family.
Ann is survived her son Todd; her daughter-in-law, Janna; and her beloved granddaughter, Ellie, as well as several nieces and nephews, cousins and friends too numerous to mention, but you know who you are and have all been true friends to the end. In addition to her parents, Ann was preceded in death by her husband.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life at 11am, Friday, September 17th, at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home and Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. A greeting time will be held from 10am until the time of service. Immediately following the service a luncheon will be held at American Legion Post 34, 1388 Arcadia Road, Lancaster, PA 17601. Ann's final resting place will be at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, which will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Legion Post 34 at the above address or the American Cancer Society, 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603.
