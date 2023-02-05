Ann J. Molloy

Ann J. (Gagnon) Molloy, 96, a longtime Newton resident passed away peacefully on January 27, 2023, at the Brethren Village Retirement Community in Lititz, PA.
She leaves her son Kevin Molloy of Lititz, PA, and daughter Karen Molloy of Somerville, MA. (Sons Paul and Dennis predeceased her.) Her husband, Paul H. Molloy, died in 1988.
Ann was the grandmother of Kyle Molloy of Cuyahoga Falls, OH; Brennyn Molloy of Cornelius, NC; Lucas Gagnon of Rutland, VT; and Kim Riel of Pepperell, MA.
Ann was born in East Pepperell, MA, on August 22, 1926, the daughter of the late Alfred B. and Mary T. (Sullivan) Gagnon, and the youngest of five siblings who were all raised in East Pepperell. She was a graduate of Pepperell High School and the Burdett School of Business in Boston.
Ann was a longtime resident of Newton, MA, (1958 - 2013) and a member of Our Lady Help of Christians parish. During the 1970s and 1980s, she was a member of the administrative staff at the Newton Public Schools system in the Food Service and Statistics departments.
The family would like to acknowledge the caring staff at Brethren Village, where Ann has lived for the past nine years.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at Our Lady Help of Christians Parish, 573 Washington St., Newton, MA 02458. Interment will be private in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Watertown, MA. Family and friends will be received from 9:30-10:30 AM at the church on Thursday.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com