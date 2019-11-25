Ann H. (Mentzer) Shaeffer, 83, of Lancaster passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was the loving wife to the late James G. Shaeffer to whom she was married June 29, 1963.
Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Mary (Snyder) and John Mentzer. Ann worked at Dart Container until her retirement in 2001. She enjoyed relaxing in the mountains, family gatherings, and doing her word searches. Most of all, she cherished spending time with her family.
Ann is survived by her 4 daughters: Marilee, wife of Lonnie Shertz of Willow Street, PA, Mary, wife of Lynn Eshleman and Tina, wife of Patrick Rhoads, both of Lancaster, and Cheryl, wife of Robert Wenditz of Columbia; 8 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great-grandchildren and two brothers: Richard Mentzer of Strasburg and Robert Mentzer husband of Darlene of Quarryville, PA. She was preceded in death by her brother Daniel Mentzer.
Graveside services will be held Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 11AM from Riverview Burial Park, S. Duke St., Lancaster, PA with Rev. Mark Thiboldeaux officiating.
Please omit flowers and consider a contribution to the American Cancer Society, 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603 in her memory.
Share online condolences at SnyderFuneralHome.com