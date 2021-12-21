Ann G. Jablonski of Leola, wife of Louis J. Jablonski, passed away on December 18, 2021. Born in Mechanicsburg in 1941, she was the daughter of Mary and Laurence Yeager of Carlisle. Her siblings included Joan Polking of Charlotte, North Carolina and the late Thomas Yeager who passed during childhood.
Ann married Louis Jablonski on June 22, 1963, in services officiated by her uncle, Monsignor Louis Yeager. For over 58 years, Lou and Ann built a long life together and became parents and grandparents along the way. Their oldest daughter, Christine (Jablonski) Bland of Mountville and her husband, Jim have four children, Danielle, Andrew, Conor, and Zachary. Ann and Lou’s youngest daughter, Elizabeth (Jablonski) Bowers is the, mother of Chloe and Cayden Bowers of Ephrata. Ann & Lou’s son, Michael L. Jablonski, died on April 30, 2001. He was the father of Derek and Tiffany Jablonski. Ann and Lou also had a daughter, Theresa, who died in infancy.
Ann graduated from Shippensburg University, was a teacher, and eventually retired as Director of Religious Education for Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church of New Holland. She was much loved by parish children over her 30 years of service. Lou and Ann enjoyed volunteering with Marriage Encounter and helped in various ways within the church community.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, December 23, 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 150 Water Street, New Holland, PA. A viewing for family and friends will precede the funeral at the Parish Center beginning at 10:00 a.m. Following the Mass, internment to be held at St. Joseph’s New Catholic Cemetery, 70 Charles Rd., Lancaster, PA 17603. Masks are requested for all unvaccinated attendees. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ann’s memory may be made to the Lancaster County Food Hub by visiting: https://lancasterfoodhub.org/. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: