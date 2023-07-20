Ann Elizabeth Reinfried of Lancaster, PA passed away on July 11, 2023 at Lancaster General Hospital from complications of a heart attack the previous weekend. She was born in Lancaster, PA on September 1, 1938.
Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Hedwick and Paul Herr of Lancaster, PA., her husband, George Reinfried of Lancaster, PA, and by her first husband, Robert Bricker of Meyerstown, PA. Ann had three sons, Michael Paul (Lorena), Ronald Morris, and David Earl (Orawan). Her grandchildren include Amy, Amanda, Amber, Neal, Ryann, Danielle, and Airada. Her great-grandchildren Jaevion, Jaleah, Dezton, Phoenix, Sammie and Grace.
Services will be held at 10:00 AM this Saturday, 22 July, at Millersville Mennonite Cemetery located at 435 Manor Ave., Millersville, PA 17551. A gathering of friends and family will follow the service at Conestoga Volunteer Fire Department, 3290 Main St. in Conestoga, PA. 17516.
Please let the family know if you will be attending the gathering by replying on Ann's Facebook Page or via email to: lorenabricker@yahoo.com
