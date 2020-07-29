Ann Elizabeth Fulmer, 61, of Warren, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at her sister's home.
She was born in Lancaster to the late Paul and Elizabeth (Uhlrich) Haberstroh and was the wife of Charles Fulmer with whom she shared 27 years of marriage.
Ann enjoyed spending time with family, animals and camping. She also enjoyed being a Paparazzi consultant.
In addition to her husband, Ann is survived by her son, Will Haberstroh of Myerstown; her daughter, Abby Williams of Duke Center; two brothers, Paul Haberstroh, Peter Haberstroh, both of Gap and a sister, Theresa Calichs of Ephrata.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020, from 1 to 2 PM at Stradling Funeral Home, 30 N. 9th Street, Akron, followed by a memorial service at 2:00 PM with Pastor Randall Sherlin officiating. Interment will be private in the St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery.
If desired, memorial contributions in Ann's memory may be made to National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 1848, Longmont, CO, 80502.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com
Browse »