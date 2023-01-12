Ann E. Thens, 79, of Millersville, passed away on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at Penn Medicine LGH. She was the wife of Bruce D. Thens with whom she was married 46 years. Born in Snydersville, PA she was the daughter of the late Rev. Roderic and Irene Hanzlik Senft.
A stay-at-home mom, she retired after 15 years of service from MedQuist where she was employed as a medical transcriptionist. Ann was a faithful member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Millersville, and enjoyed cooking and baking, pottery and craft making and loved animals, especially cats. Ann was very family oriented and enjoyed the company of her family and friends.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children Laura Ann Wong Thens; Michael David Thens; three grandchildren, Caitlin Marie, Cory Maddox, Julie Ann; sisters, Donna Senft (Rose Glorioso); Ruthie Bailey (Jerry); Janet Lehr (Rev. Fred) and brother Dan Senft. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Linda Strayer (Tim) and David Senft.
A memorial service will be held at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 222 N. George St., Millersville, PA 17551 on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Mark S. Kopp, officiating. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Ann's memory to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, The Humane Society, Millersville Community Church and Grace Cancer Care Ministries, or to the American Cancer Society.
Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville.