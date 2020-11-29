Ann E. Sidebothom, 84, of Lancaster, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late William C. Sidebothom.
Born in Collingdale, PA, she was the daughter of the late Clarence D. and Violet M. (Ressler) Nagle.
Ann was a woman who valued education. She was Head of the Teacher Education Department at Bryan College (Dayton, TN) for the last decade of her over 40-year career that included teaching public Elementary school and secondary English at Lower Bucks Christian Academy in Bristol, PA, and Administrating Mercer Christian School in Ewing, NJ. Dr. Sidebothom had Bachelor's and Master's degrees from West Chester University and an Ed.D. in Curriculum theory and design from Temple University.
Ann was a member at Westminster Presbyterian Church and an avid student of God's Word. Ann was an accomplished seamstress-expertly designing, embroidering and crafting many items on her Bernina sewing machines as gifts for friends and family, or to meet others' specific sewing needs. She was an active member of the Bernina Club. When she wasn't sewing, she enjoyed reading historical fiction, camping in the family RV, and admiring dogs of all kinds.
Ann leaves behind her son, Timothy J. Sidebothom (husband of Rachel) and granddaughter Karis Ann. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her children: Mark and Kimberly Sidebothom.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a funeral service at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2151 Oregon Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601 on Tuesday December 1, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. A viewing will be held from 12:00 PM until the start of the service. The service will also be available by livestream at: https://my.gather.app/remember/ann-sidebothom
Interment will take place immediately following the service at Valley Forge Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to The Radio Ministries of the Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2151 Oregon Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:
