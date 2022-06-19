Ann E. Rote, of Willow Street, passed away peacefully at UPMC Lititz of natural causes on June 15, 2022 at the age of 80. She was born in Scranton, PA to the late Luther E. and Edna L. Neidermyer.
Ann helped run the family business, Richard P. Rote & Sons, and after the business merger in 2005, she continued working as a secretary at Hometown Provisions. She loved to cook, spend time with her family, and going on trips to the beach.
Along with her parents, Ann is preceded in death by her husband, Richard P. Rote.
Ann is survived by her children: Paul Rote (husband of Judy), Carol Eller (wife of Bobby) and Dan Rote (husband of Tammy); 2 grandchildren: Matt Krady and Mandy Dixon; and 3 great-grandchildren.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers or donations, Ann's family would prefer that in her honor you treat your family to dinner, homemade or at a restaurant, and enjoy the time with all of them. This was Ann's favorite thing!
