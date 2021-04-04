Ann E. Mickel, 94, of Lititz, PA, died March 26, 2021, at Evergreen Estates Retirement Community, Lancaster, in the presence of her daughter.
Ann was born July 13, 1926 in Altoona, PA, the daughter of the late Frances (Thalhouser) and Karl Dambeck. She was the widow of Bernard D. Mickel who died in 1998.
Ann was a homemaker and helped her husband in doing anything physical around the house – including helping him build some of their homes. After her children were grown, she enjoyed doing housekeeping for several families. She was always extremely active and looked forward to opening her pool every summer. After moving about 23 times in 25 years, Ann finally found her "forever" home in Lititz, where she resided for over 40 years. Ann lived life with an optimistic outlook and she truly did it "her way".
She is survived by her loving daughter, Deborah A. Fuss, Ephrata; grandchildren Tonya Stofflet, Shannon (Roland) Antes, all Lancaster, and Thomas W. (Daniela) Fuss of Ephrata; great-grandchildren Vanessa, Michael, Joseph, Mary Rose, Elizabeth, John, Clare, and Teresa Stofflet; Alex and Elijah Antes, and Liam Fuss.
She was preceded in death by her sons Craig and Kirk; grandson Travis, son-in-law Thomas E. Fuss, and daughter-in-law Susie Mickel.
Ann is survived by her siblings Kay Robison, Marcy Otto, and Bill Dambeck, all of Altoona. She was preceded in death by her siblings Karl, Francie Willnecker, Mary Shade, Teresa Wakefield, Louis, Robert, and Frank. Also surviving are her sister-in-law Cheryl Mickel Macak of Florida and brother-in-law Wayne (Lois) Mickel of Ronks, PA as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the staff at Penn Medicine – Lancaster General Hospital for the wonderful care they gave to Ann during her stay, and the caring staff at Masonic Hospice, easing her transition at the end. The staff at Evergreen has been invaluable in her care since she moved in, and she loved them all. She couldn't have had a better place to live. Their kind, loving care truly made her feel at home.
According to her wishes, funeral services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Masonic Village Hospice, 98 Masonic Dr., Elizabethtown, PA 17022.
