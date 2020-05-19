Ann E. Kilgore, age 81, of Peach Bottom, passed away at her home on Monday, May 18, 2020. She was the wife of the late Howard "Pete" Kilgore who died in 2016. Born in Chilhowie, VA, she was the daughter of the late Lillard and Lucy Johnson Roten. Ann was a member of Wrightsdale Baptist Church in Peach Bottom. She was the owner of Valley View Restaurant in Quarryville for 30 years. She enjoyed cooking, reading, doing the puzzles in the newspaper, her pond and the fish in it, and her dog Frankie.
She is survived by 3 children: Kim Church, Sherri wife of Dave Bleacher, Keith husband of Michele Kilgore all of Peach Bottom, 6 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, and a brother Jim husband of Alice Roten of Nottingham. She was preceded in death by a grandson, great-grandson and 8 siblings.
A private family viewing and service will take place at Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Quarryville, followed by a public viewing and graveside service at 12 noon on Friday, May 22 at Chestnut Level Presbyterian Cemetery, 1068 Chestnut Level Road, Quarryville with a viewing from 11:30 until time of service. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Ann's memory to the Kidney Foundation of Central PA, 900 S. Arlington Ave., Suite 134A, Harrisburg, PA 17109. reynoldsandshivery.com
A living tribute »