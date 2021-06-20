Ann E. (Erb) Huber, 90, of Lititz, passed away at home on Thursday, June 3, 2021. Born in Marietta, PA she was the daughter of the late Margaret (Dunn) Dunn-Burr and Harry Erb.
Ann attended services at Brethren Village Chapel where she resided. She enjoyed shopping and playing bridge. She was gifted at interior design. Ann was very independent and appreciated traveling, particularly to Paris. She enjoyed time spent in Maine and Cape May. Most of all she cherished spending time with her family.
She is survived by her daughter Elizabeth Colvin, wife of Raymond of Lititz; her grandchildren: Stephanie, Katie, Jesse, James and Charlie; her great-grandchildren: Max, Liam, Henry, Elijah, Holland, Cannon, Annabelle; Chloe and Devon, as well as several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her first husband William Huber and her second husband Wallace Gordon; her son Harry Huber and her siblings: George Greene, Martha Lee Greene and Betty Erb.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association www.alz.org.
A private service was held at the Chapel at Brethren Village. Interment will be private at the convenience at the family.
