Ann D. Shimp, 80, of New Providence, passed away on Thursday, August 10, 2023, at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Harry S. Jr. and Eleanor C. (Denlinger) McComsey.
Ann attended Lampeter-Strasburg schools and Lancaster General School of Nursing, where she earned an LPN degree. During her working career, Ann worked as a nurse and performed in-home nursing care. She also worked for Schick, was a store manager for Mays Department Store, and, most recently, she performed administrative and payroll duties for G.R. Mitchell, retiring with 27 years of service.
Known for her care and kindness, Ann loved to help people and to take care of animals. She never turned away a person in need or a stray animal that needed help. Ann was a strong advocate for and deeply loved her family and was a wonderful grandmother to her grandson, Josiah. She will be greatly missed by friends and family alike, but is now reunited with other family members in heaven.
She is survived by her son, Brian Shimp, husband of Marty (Martin), and their son, Josiah, all of Strasburg; brothers, Ronald McComsey, husband of Carol, of Lancaster, and Larry McComsey, of Denver; and a sister, Doris Mankin, wife of William, of Quarryville.
Services and interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Ann's memory to the Pennsylvania SPCA Lancaster Center, 848 South Prince Street, Lancaster, PA 17603. (Please indicate Trap, Neuter, and Return Services on the memo line.)
