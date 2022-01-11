Ann C. (Coke-Jephcott) Pogue, 94, of Lancaster, PA passed away at Mennonite Home on Sunday, January 2, 2022. Born in Utica, NY she was the daughter of the late Eunice (Snyder) and Norman Coke-Jephcott.
Ann was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church. Prior to retirement, she was employed as the secretary for Career Placement at Harvard University. In her free time, she enjoyed reading, history, listening to opera and bird watching. Ann loved to travel to Martha’s Vineyard to visit family.
Ann is survived by her children, John H. Pogue husband of Pamela of Lancaster and Kari Pogue of Germantown, MD; 3 grandchildren: Andrew, Katelyn and Julia Pogue as well as 2 nieces: Sarah Murphy and Elizabeth MacPherson. She was preceded in death by her sister Eunice Honey and by her former husband, Walter Pogue.
Interment will be private.
To leave an online condolence please visit:
A living tribute »