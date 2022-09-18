Ann B. Strohmeyer, our wonderful mother, was called home to heaven on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at the age of 85. She passed away peacefully at her home in Lancaster, surrounded by her loving family. Mom was born on January 15, 1937, in El Paso, Texas to the late John and Elizabeth Weikert. It was mom's father who instilled in her a gratitude for veterans; and mom's mother who taught her the value of a strong work ethic and even stronger devotion to God. It was when she moved to Vero Beach, Florida at a young age with her parents and three siblings that she discovered her love for the ocean. She always spoke fondly of her childhood in the south.
In her high school years, mom became an accomplished tennis player which developed into a love of sports and gave her a keen sense of competition. She would always be up to a game of any sort and played to win. Mom was a natural when it came to playing musical instruments and enjoyed playing French horn in the school band. We will always remember her beautiful piano playing. Always so strong in her faith, her true calling was to serve God. She did so by becoming a dedicated nurse for over 33 years. A long-time member of St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church, mom spent many hours of her time volunteering for her parish; she taught CCD, assisted at fund raisers, and helped keep the church tidy along with her fellow parishioners. After retiring, she continued to volunteer at local agencies such as Hospice and Community Care, Visiting Angels, and St. Anne's, where she especially enjoyed time spent with the retired Sisters of the Order of the Adorers of the Blood of Christ.
Mom had a great sense of humor and loved to laugh. Always the fun one, her grandchildren delighted in spending time with her, and she with them. She enjoyed traveling and was always up for a road trip and an adventure. Many of her destinations were to visit with family, whose company she so cherished. Mom's heart and her house were always open. She had such a loving, welcoming, accepting way about her; she touched so many lives with her caring and compassionate spirit. There is so much more that should be said, but in the end, what she did was make our world brighter. We love and miss you mom.
Ann's memory will always be cherished by her surviving children; Mary Strohmeyer of Lancaster, Diane Strohmeyer (Gordon) of Raymond, Washington, Thomas Strohmeyer (Ashley) of Reno, Nevada, and Cynthia Hancock of Sequim, Washington; her sister Mary Brou (Ralph) of Hattiesburg, Mississippi and brother John Weikert of Honolulu, Hawaii; her grandchildren; Robert, Randy, Justin, Jesse, Jerica, Jerico, and Grayson; and eight great-grandchildren. Along with her parents she is predeceased by her son Kurt Strohmeyer and sister Jean Silbernagel.
At her request, in her final wishes, there will be no memorial service or funeral by her immediate family. To leave a condolence, kindly visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
