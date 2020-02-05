Ann B. Evans, 100, of Lancaster died on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Hospice & Community Care. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Benjamin and Cora Buckwalter. She was married for 53 years to John Evans, who died in 1999.
Ann was a graduate of Stevens High School, class of mid '38. She received a bachelor's degree from Millersville State Teachers College and a master's degree from Penn State University. She also attended Duke University.
She began her teaching career in an Amish one-room schoolhouse, grades 1-8, in Leacock Township. In the Rheems Elementary School, Donegal Township, Ann taught grades 1-4. Most of her years of teaching experience were in the Hempfield School District. She started teaching first grade in the Landisville Elementary School, then specialized in remedial reading and was certified by the state as a reading supervisor. After her retirement in 1982, she tutored many children.
While in high school, she worked as a city playground supervisor in the summer. During the summers of World War II years, Ann worked at Meekins News Agency, the RCA plant and the Army Depot in Marietta.
She was a member of Covenant United Methodist Church, where she served as an under-shepherd, a greeter and a member of the Ladies and Men's Chapel Class.
She belonged to the Towne Club of Lancaster for many years and the Lancaster History organization. Ann was a life member of the Pennsylvania Association of Retired Teachers.
Ann was an avid reader; she enjoyed bridge and gardening, theater, Lancaster Symphony Orchestra, and Community concerts. She was very interested in historical buildings and places. She cared deeply about all animals.
Surviving relatives are a great-niece, Corry Buckwalter, Ann Arbor, Michigan, great-nephews. Aaron Buckwalter of Los Angeles, California, Andrew Langhauser of Dartmouth, Massachusetts and Derek Langhauser of Cumberland, Maine. She was preceded in death by a niece, Shirley Buckwalter Langhauser and a nephew, The Reverend Paul Buckwalter.
Ann was a surrogate grandmother to the beloved family of Daniel and Jane Scott Skehan and their seven children; Jack, Turner, Ann Bryson, Mary Campbell, Henry, Charlie and Duncan.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Ann's Graveside Service at Millersville Mennonite Cemetery on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. with The Reverend Sally W. Ott officiating.
If desired, memorials in Ann's memory may be made to ORCA (Organization for Responsible Care of Animals), 401 E. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17602 or Covenant United Methodist Church, 110 North Mulberry Street, Lancaster, PA 17603.
