Anjali Bhan, 75, of Lititz, passed away at her home on December 2, 2022, surrounded by her family. Born in India, she was the daughter of the late Shanti Swarup Jaggia and Satya Batra. Anjali celebrated over 44 years of marriage with her husband, Tej Narain Bhan.
Her presence brightened the lives of everyone around her and her shining smile attracted people to her. Anjali was a true people person. She would help anyone in need, whether it was taking them to an appointment or giving them a meal. She will be remembered for her spirit of giving back to her community. She made it a point to keep in touch with everyone she knew.
Anjali is survived by her husband, Tej Narain Bhan; children, Amrita Bhan, wife of Sean Byrne and Tarun Bhan, husband of Sonia Bhan; and her best friend and granddaughter, Rina Nath Bhan. She was preceded in passing by her parents and siblings, Arun Jaggia and Manjula Lindt.
Guests are invited to attend a visitation at from 4 PM to 6 PM at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543, on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held following the visitation and will be livestreamed to her obituary at SnyderFuneralHome.com. In lieu of flowers, Anjali and her family have created The Bhan Family Giving Fund. This is to honor her memory and continuously give back to Anjali's most beloved causes. To donate, visit: https://everloved.com/life-of/anjali-bhan/