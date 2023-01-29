Anita Warkentin Brendle died peacefully at Luther Acres in Lititz, PA on January 8, 2023.
Anita was born in Rabbit Lake, Saskatchewan, Canada, on November 7, 1935. She was the first of four children born to Jacob and Anna Warkentin. When Anita was two years old the family moved to British Columbia. At the age of 12 she earned $100 by picking 2,000 pounds of raspberries.
After graduating from High School in British Columbia in 1954, Anita attended Canadian Mennonite Bible College in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Later she graduated from Goshen College.
In 1959 Anita took a position in Newton, Kansas, at the Mennonite General Conference headquarters. After four years, she accepted a position at Mennonite Central Committee headquarters in Akron, Pennsylvania, where she served for 25 years including three years in Frankfurt, Germany. There she administered the Intermenno program (a program for young people from Europe to experience life in America). In 1989 after leaving MCC employment, Anita worked for Heritage Travel, MTS Travel and Highland Tank.
Anita was married to her best friend and loving husband, Daniel Brendle, from 1976 until his death in 1982. They travelled together and created many happy memories at their cabin with family and friends.
Anita was a member of Akron Mennonite Church starting in 1963. Besides travel, Anita enjoyed flower gardens and making floral arrangements. She was an avid baker and "Grandma Anita" will always be known for her fresh baked cinnamon rolls.
Anita was predeceased by her brother, Jacob Warkentin, and sister, Nettie Engbrecht. She is survived by a brother, Henry Warkentin (Jane) of Ontario, Canada. Also surviving are her step-daughter, Peggy Brendle Stoll, and granddaughters, Kim Petranto and Kelly Trynosky (Joe); great-grandchildren, Austin, Aaron, Aidan, Alayna, Russell, and Ella, and great-great-grandchildren, Aria and Avery.
The family would like to thank the staff at Luther Acres for their care for Anita.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, February 5, 2023, from 2:30 to 3:00 PM at Akron Mennonite Church, 1311 Diamond Street, Akron, followed by a memorial service at 3:00 PM, with Pastor Rachel Nolt officiating. Interment was private in Cedar Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mennonite Central Committee, P.O. Box 500, Akron, PA, 17501.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.