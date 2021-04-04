Anita W. Moyer, 89, formerly of Wilmington, DE, died peacefully on Thursday, April 1, 2021 at The Glen at Willow Valley. Born in Lake Worth, FL, she was the daughter of the late Otto and Katherine (Puljer) Welsch. She was the widow of the late George A. Moyer, Jr. who died December 2018, and they celebrated 65 years of marriage prior to his passing. Anita was the former Director of the Nursery School at Holly Oak Day School, Wilmington, DE.
Surviving is a daughter Kathryn wife of Hugh Wenger, Elizabethtown, a son Bruce A. Moyer, Dover, DE; two granddaughters, Kimberly, wife of Collin Sanford, and Allison Moyer; two great-grandsons, Micah and Zachary Sanford; and a brother Eugene husband of Thelma Welsch, Georgia. She was also preceded in death by a sister and two brothers.
Services and interment in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery will be private and at the convenience of the family. Please omit flowers; contributions in Anita's memory may be sent to: Greater Europe Mission, P.O. Box 1669, Monument, CO 80132-1669. Please include a note designating your gift to account #39010 (toward Kimberly and Collin's mission work). To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
