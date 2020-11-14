Anita Rose Cashel Reed, 99, passed away peacefully at home on November 12th. The family wishes to thank the local caregivers loving support that made this possible.
Anita was born in Grover Hill, Ohio in 1921 and was the daughter of Clarence and Lulu Cashel. She was the widow of Charles Reed who died in 2000. She was preceded in death by her sister, Verma Keffer, her brother, Raymond Cashel, and her daughter, Barbara Trimble.
Anita was a graduate of Hillsborough High School, Tampa, Florida. Anita began her first career as a chicken farmer in rural New York State, moving to Peach Bottom in 1952. Her second career was with the USPS, retiring in 1983 after 27 years of service. She was a longtime active member of Little Britain Presbyterian Church and also attended Pleasant Grove Methodist Church and Penn Hill Friends Meeting. She was an accomplished artist and a member of the Octoraro Art Association. She served on the local school board, the Robert Fulton Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary, was an active member of the Solanco Historical Society, the Drumore Flower Club, the Lancaster County Tourist Bureau, and numerous other local organizations. She loved classical music, travel, gardening, was a student of history, a voracious reader, and was well known for her Scottish Terrier dogs.
Anita is survived by a son. Martin Reed and his wife Connie, a daughter, Shirley Muellen and her husband Peter, granddaughters, Debra Muellen, Dee Steele (Ivan), Lauren James (Jerome), and a grandson, Gary Muellen, and 5 great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be announced at a future date. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Little Britain Presbyterian Church, 255 Little Britain Church Road, Peach Bottom, PA 17563, or Brandywine River Valley Home and Hospice, 121 Bell Tower Lane, Oxford, PA 19363.