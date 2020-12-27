Heaven gained a precious angel when Anita Marie Clippinger-Auker passed at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital as the sun rose on Sunday morning, December 20, 2020. Born on January 11, 1960, she is the daughter of the late Samuel and Elsie Fields Clippinger of Three Springs, PA, and the wife of Harold Eugene Auker who preceded her in death on May 28, 2015. She was resident of Ephrata since 1983.
She is survived by six sisters and five brothers: Glenda Machia, Ephrata, Fred Clippinger, Three Springs, Mary Swartz, Huntingdon, Donald Clippinger, Three Springs, Donna Raymond, Wichita Falls, TX, George Clippinger, Needmore, Freda Miller, McConnellsburg, Elaine Hutchison, Hagerstown, MD, Roger Clippinger, Hagerstown, MD, Esther Scott, Fort Walton Beach, FL, and James Clippinger, Martinsburg. She is also survived by adoring nieces and nephews and by her furry children, Lucy and Matté. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by two brothers, Carl and Robert Clippinger, and step son, Scott Auker.
Anita was a Certified Nursing Assistant and dedicated care provider for more than thirty years to residents of long-term care facilities throughout Lancaster County, most recently at the Long Home, Colonial Lodge, and the Garden at Stevens. She is a 1978 graduate of Southern Huntingdon County High School and attended Beckley College in Beckley, WV.
Anita's life reflected the heart of Jesus Christ; she was always anticipating and working to meet people's needs, even before they asked. She enjoyed organizing and preparing large family gatherings and spending time at the family farm in Huntingdon County. She was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.
A public viewing will be held at the Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, 34-38 N. Reamstown Road, Reamstown, PA 17567 on Wed., Dec. 30th from 10:00 am to Noon. (The family asks that masks and social distancing be strictly enforced.) A private family funeral service will be held with Pastor Lyle Neal officiating; interment in Memory Gardens, Ephrata.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to The Wounded Warrior Project, 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256. www.goodfuneral.com