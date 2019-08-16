Anita M. Hammer, 94, resident of Brethren Village, Lititz, PA, formerly of Manheim, peacefully went home surrounded by her loving family on Saturday afternoon, August 10, 2019 at Brethren Village. She was the daughter of the late Oscar and Gladys E. (Bender) Horst. Anita was the wife of Elwood G. Hammer who died in 1967 after 21 years of marriage.
Anita was a former member of Salem United Methodist Church, Manheim. She attended Manheim High School. Anita retired from DATCON after 17 years of service. She loved traveling almost anywhere, whether it be by train or bus. Anita also enjoyed participating on a bowling team and crocheting in her spare time.
She is survived by her three loving children, Carol A., wife of Dennis Ober, Manheim, Fred L. Hammer, husband of Fran (Conner), Annville, and Bruce L. Hammer, husband of Kim (Flory), Landisville; seven grandchildren, Brian Ober, husband of Doreen, Duane Ober, husband of Gina, Douglas Ober, husband of Chelsie, Tina Hammer, fiancé of Larry Fetter, Jeremy Hammer, husband of Amanda, Katy Hammer, and Christopher Hammer; nine great-grandchildren; and one sister, G. Eleanor, wife of Ralph H. Paine, Manheim.
A celebration of Anita's life will be held on Wednesday morning, August 21, 2019 at 11 AM at the chapel at Brethren Village, 3001 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. A visitation will be held at the chapel on Wednesday from 10 AM until the time of the service. There will be no public viewing. All are invited to a luncheon at Brethren Village immediately following the service. Interment will follow the luncheon in Conestoga Memorial Park, Lancaster at 2PM. In lieu of flowers contributions in memory of Anita may be made to the Good Samaritan Fund of Brethren Village, 3001 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. To express a condolence with the family or for additional information, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.