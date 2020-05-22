Anita L. Duncan, 88, formerly of New Providence, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Conestoga View. Born in Martic Twp., she was the daughter of the late Blair and Wave (Farmer) Kilby. Anita grew up in Grayson County, Virginia. She married the late Robert Duncan in 1951 and they moved back to Chester County, where they raised their family. Anita studied art through correspondence courses and became an accomplished artist having won recognition at local art shows and fairs for her beautiful oil paintings, many of which she gifted to family and friends.
Anita graduated from Nor-Beth Beauty School in the early 1960s and became a licensed cosmetologist. She owned and operated her own hair salon in Nottingham for many years. She had been an active member of Wrightsdale Baptist Church for almost 70 years. Anita also played guitar and loved gospel and bluegrass music. She enjoyed crafts, working in her flower beds and gardening.
Anita is survived by 2 children, Wanda, wife of Perry Fraver of Kirkwood and Michael, husband of Mariandrea of New Albany, Indiana; 3 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren and a brother, Edmund Kilby.
The family would like to express their appreciation to all the 5th floor nurses and workers at Conestoga View for the excellent care Anita received in the last year of her life.
A private graveside service will be held at Little Britain Presbyterian Cemetery with Pastor Ryan Day officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wrightsdale Baptist Church, 310 Little Britain Road South, Peach Bottom, PA 17563. Arrangements entrusted to Dewald Funeral and Cremation Services, Quarryville. Online guestbook at: