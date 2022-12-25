Anita Fay Moehlmann, 89 of Richland, PA, entered Heaven on December 21, 2022. She passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family and friends.She was the wife of Joel Moehlmann who entered Heaven July 21, 2016. Born in Stouchsburg, PA. on January 23, 1933, she was a daughter of the late Matthew F.Shirato and Evelyn (Webner) Shirato.
She was a graduate of Newmanstown High School and the Lebanon Business College. Fay had been employed by Lebanon Valley Offset and later as the secretary for Millcreek Township. Fay had been a long-time member of MGBC/New Beginnings Grace Brethren Church of Myerstown, PA. She was an accomplished musician where she served for a time as vocal choir and handbell choir director. She also served on the church decorating committee using her talents to make things special. Her notes of encouragement meant so much to so many. More recently she had attended Trinity UMC of Kleinfeltersville, PA
Fay is survived by daughters, Heather Moehlmann-Karnes, wife of Robert J. Karnes, of Richland, PA., Bronwyn Moehlmann, of Newmanstown, PA; son, Arn Moehlmann, of Richland, PA.; sister, Janie Lengel, widow of Gerald Lengel, of Newmanstown, PA.; nephew, Scott Lengel, husband of Kim Lengel, of Lebanon, PA.; and niece, Shawn Weaver, wife of Michael Weaver, of Robesonia, PA
Fay was a believer and follower of the Lord Jesus Christ. Her family meant everything to her. She was so very kind, gracious, and compassionate to all who knew her. She will be so very missed by her family and those who knew her. We love and treasure you mother.
"Her Children rise up, and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praiseth her." (Proverbs 31:28)
Funeral services will be held Friday, December 30, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Grose Funeral Home, 358 W. Washington Ave., Myerstown. A viewing will be held Thursday, December 29, 2022 from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home, and Friday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will be at Richland Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Samaritan's Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607; or Make-A-Wish Foundation of Philadelphia & Susquehanna Valley, 1054 New Holland Ave., Lancaster, PA 17601-7042.